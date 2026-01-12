Blocking 1 inflammatory switch could help cirrhotic livers, says study
Spanish researchers found that shutting off a single inflammatory "switch" in the liver—called the PAF pathway—could reduce liver damage in cirrhosis.
By blocking this pathway, they saw less liver damage and better blood flow in their experiments.
This approach could inspire new ways to treat chronic liver diseases for people who need more than just symptom management.
How it works: Targeting PAF-R gene activity
The team studied both human samples and mice with cirrhosis.
They discovered that epigenetic changes (demethylation) in the PAF-R gene promoter made inflammation worse.
When they used a drug (BN-52021) to block this effect, the mice showed fewer signs of liver injury and better immune balance.
Why it matters
Instead of only treating complications after damage is done, targeting this "switch" could actually slow down cirrhosis—a hopeful step for future treatments.