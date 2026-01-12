Blocking 1 inflammatory switch could help cirrhotic livers, says study Technology Jan 12, 2026

Spanish researchers found that shutting off a single inflammatory "switch" in the liver—called the PAF pathway—could reduce liver damage in cirrhosis.

By blocking this pathway, they saw less liver damage and better blood flow in their experiments.

This approach could inspire new ways to treat chronic liver diseases for people who need more than just symptom management.