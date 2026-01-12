Next Article
Google just made its app icons bigger on Android
Technology
Noticed something different on your Android home screen?
With version 17.0, Google has bumped up the size of its app icon—reversing the smaller look from last year.
The update first landed for beta testers and started rolling out to everyone else on January 11, 2026.
What else is changing?
This icon glow-up isn't just for the main Google app—other apps like Gemini, Home, and Photos are getting the same treatment (though Maps is still waiting its turn).
After a quick holiday pause, Google's back to updating both Android and iOS apps mostly behind the scenes.
If you haven't seen the new look yet, it should hit your device soon as version 17.0 rolls out more widely.