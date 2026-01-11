Google and Walmart team up for AI-powered shopping in Gemini

Ask Gemini for something—like ski gear or a new couch—and it pulls up options from partner retailers with real-time prices and stock info. You can check out instantly right inside the chat. If you connect your Walmart account, Gemini even suggests products based on what you've bought before.

Why does this matter?

Walmart's incoming CEO John Furner called this move toward "agent-led commerce" a major shift for retail—AI now handles both finding stuff and checking out, all in one place.

This puts Google and Walmart right up against OpenAI and Amazon, who are also racing to make AI shopping easier.

Fun fact: OpenAI and Walmart teamed up last October for ChatGPT-powered checkout too.