Google's new universal commerce protocol makes AI shopping simpler

Google just dropped the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard co-developed with big names like Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, and Target, and supported by companies including Walmart. UCP is all about making online shopping smoother—think easy discovery, quick checkout, and hassle-free support—with backing from Visa, Stripe, PayPal and more.

Why does UCP matter? Instead of merchants juggling a bunch of different integrations for every platform or AI agent, UCP connects everything in one go.

This should mean fewer abandoned carts and less tech headache for businesses.

Google is also testing "Direct Offers" in AI Mode—so if the AI senses you're ready to buy, you might see special discounts pop up.

How will it actually work? Soon you'll be able to check out directly from Google Search or the Gemini app when shopping US retailers in AI Mode.

Payments run through Google Pay (PayPal coming soon), using your saved details for speed.

Merchants just need an active Merchant Center account with direct checkout enabled to join in.