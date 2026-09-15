Amazon Prime Video adds TikTok-style news clips for Gen Z
Technology
Amazon Prime Video is adding short, news clips (think TikTok-style) aimed at Gen Z.
You can catch local and national headlines on demand right from your TV or living-room device, and soon on the web and on mobile devices too.
No Prime subscription is needed; it's available in the US under Trending Topics and Local News.
Pew: Gen Z prefers organic news
Gen Z prefer their news quick, real, and easy to access: Pew Research says these younger news consumers want it to "feels organic, not over-produced."
By adding these short-form clips, Amazon joins streaming giants like Peacock, HBO Max, and Disney+, representing an industry-wide effort to meet viewers where they are.