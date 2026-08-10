Amazon quietly built 56-acre Gilroy data center without telling residents

People are worried about the center's impact on things like noise, water supply, energy costs, and emissions.

Rosa Rodriguez tried to comment on an environmental review report but missed out because the window closed before she even knew about it.

Amazon says the project will bring tax revenue and jobs, but many want better community involvement next time.

As one resident put it, local elementary-school teacher Coleen Crew said, "Many if not most residents first learned about this project after construction had already begun."