Amazon quietly built 56-acre Gilroy data center without telling residents
Amazon quietly built a massive data center on 56 acres of former farmland in Gilroy, California, without telling residents for five years.
The project was approved using an old zoning law and only came to light once construction began, leaving locals frustrated and city council meetings heated.
Residents seek better community engagement
People are worried about the center's impact on things like noise, water supply, energy costs, and emissions.
Rosa Rodriguez tried to comment on an environmental review report but missed out because the window closed before she even knew about it.
Amazon says the project will bring tax revenue and jobs, but many want better community involvement next time.
As one resident put it, local elementary-school teacher Coleen Crew said, "Many if not most residents first learned about this project after construction had already begun."