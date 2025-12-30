Amazon rainforest is shifting to a "hypertropical" climate—something Earth hasn't seen in 10 million years

A new study shows the Amazon is moving into a "hypertropical" phase, marked by hotter temps and drier conditions not seen in the modern era. Researchers tracked decades of data near Manaus, Brazil, and say this shift could reshape the rainforest's future.

Extreme heat and drought are stressing trees During extreme droughts, soil moisture at study sites in the Amazon has dropped to about one-third of normal levels, forcing trees to close their leaf pores—so they can't absorb CO2 for photosynthesis.

Many trees are struggling with blocked sap flow and "hydraulic failure," especially during recent El Nino droughts.

More trees are dying—And the future looks tough Fast-growing, lightweight trees are dying first, pushing annual tree death rates up by 55%.

By 2100, scientists predict about 150 days of extreme drought each year—even during months that used to be rainy.

If this keeps up, the Amazon could stop absorbing carbon and start releasing it instead.