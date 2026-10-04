Amazon refreshes Kindle lineup with slimmer models and new features
Amazon just dropped its latest Kindle lineup, giving the classic e-readers a modern makeover.
The new Kindle, Paperwhite, and Colorsoft models are slimmer, come in new colors, and feature flush-front screens.
Prices start at $149.99 for the base model and go up to $319.99 if you want all the bells and whistles.
New Kindles add speed, waterproofing, color
The 6-inch Kindle is now more compact with 16GB of storage and loads books 30% faster. There's even an aluminum version with extra space for your library.
The Paperwhite stands out with its bigger display and is waterproof, and can offer up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge, perfect for long reading sessions.
If you're into comics or colorful content, the new Colorsoft brings a paper-like color screen to the mix.
Kids editions include 12-month Amazon Kids+
Amazon hasn't forgotten about young readers: there are now Kids editions with artist-designed covers and 12 months of Amazon Kids+ access to thousands of books and audiobooks.
It's all about making reading fun (and easy) for everyone!