Amazon sale: Up to 75% off on projectors
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is dropping projector prices by up to 65%. Big names like E GATE, BenQ, and WZATCO are all in the mix.
The sale is live for Prime members now and opens for everyone on January 16—perfect timing if you're looking to upgrade your movie nights or gaming setup.
E GATE Atom 4X+: Budget pick with smart features
The E GATE Atom 4X+ is down to ₹9,990 after a huge 67% discount.
You get native 1080p resolution (with support for 4K input), built-in Android OS (so Netflix and Prime Video are ready to go), auto setup, HDR/HLG support, HDMI ARC with CEC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth—all at a wallet-friendly price.
BenQ TH575: Premium experience
If you want something fancier, the BenQ TH575 is now ₹65,990 (34% off).
It offers Full HD resolution with crisp brightness (3800 ANSI lumens), can throw up a massive 200-inch screen, has super-low input lag (16ms) for gaming, and comes with a solid built-in speaker.
WZATCO Legend Optimus: All-rounder
The WZATCO Legend Optimus lands at ₹25,610 and covers all your bases—presentations, movies or games.
It offers bright, clear projection suitable for a range of uses.