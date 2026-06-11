Amazon says worldwide data centers consumed nearly 9.5B liters water Technology Jun 11, 2026

Amazon shared that its data centers worldwide consumed nearly 9.5 billion liters of water last year, about 5% of what metro Seattle consumes annually.

They announced this to highlight their cooling efficiency and respond to concerns about how much water big tech facilities use.

Some cities, like Seattle, are even considering pausing new data center projects to study their environmental impact.