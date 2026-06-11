Amazon says worldwide data centers consumed nearly 9.5B liters water
Technology
Amazon shared that its data centers worldwide consumed nearly 9.5 billion liters of water last year, about 5% of what metro Seattle consumes annually.
They announced this to highlight their cooling efficiency and respond to concerns about how much water big tech facilities use.
Some cities, like Seattle, are even considering pausing new data center projects to study their environmental impact.
Amazon targets water restoration by 2030
Amazon is aiming to restore more water than it uses by 2030, with dozens of reclamation projects already running and over 100 more planned.
It's part of their push to shrink their environmental footprint while keeping operations efficient across the globe.