Amazon sells Galaxy Watch7 44mm at ₹16,090 60% off
If you've been eyeing a smartwatch upgrade, now's your chance: Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm Bluetooth and LTE for just ₹16,090. That's a whopping 60% off the original ₹39,999 price.
The deal is on the green model and includes extra savings with bank offers, cashback rewards, and EMI payment options.
Heads up: this offer is limited time and depends on stock.
Amazon card discounts, cashback and EMI
You can score an instant discount of up to ₹804.50 using select credit cards or SBI debit cards, plus up to ₹804 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance if you qualify.
No-cost EMI starts at ₹5,363 per month for three months on eligible cards.
There are also Amazon UPI rewards worth up to 1,000 Diamonds (₹100).
The watch comes with a one-year warranty and a 10-day service center replacement policy.
Galaxy Watch7 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, IP68
The Galaxy Watch7 packs a sharp 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display.
It has Samsung's 3nm processor, and it's IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, so it's ready for outdoor adventures too.