Amazon sells Galaxy Watch7 44mm at ₹16,090 60% off

If you've been eyeing a smartwatch upgrade, now's your chance: Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm Bluetooth and LTE for just ₹16,090. That's a whopping 60% off the original ₹39,999 price.

The deal is on the green model and includes extra savings with bank offers, cashback rewards, and EMI payment options.

Heads up: this offer is limited time and depends on stock.