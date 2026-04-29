Amazon Stores teams formalize 6 AI-native engineering tenets companywide

Amazon requires practical, auditable AI

These new rules push for practical solutions first: cost savings come second.

Teams are encouraged to pick whatever technology works best for the job, not just the trendiest AI tools.

Amazon also wants experts from different fields working together on projects.

And importantly, every AI system needs to be transparent and easy to audit (even if that means sacrificing a bit of performance or savings) so people can always understand what's going on behind the scenes.