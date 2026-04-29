Amazon Stores teams formalize 6 AI-native engineering tenets companywide
Amazon's Stores engineering teams formalized six "AI-native engineering tenets" to guide how it uses artificial intelligence throughout the company.
The idea is to help thousands of teams work faster and smarter, while keeping things clear and cost-effective.
As Amazon spokesperson Montana MacLachlan put it, "Amazon's Stores engineering teams found that integrating AI across the full development lifecycle, not just bolting it on as an afterthought, delivers the most meaningful gains in what we're able to invent for customers and how quickly we can deliver it."
Amazon requires practical, auditable AI
These new rules push for practical solutions first: cost savings come second.
Teams are encouraged to pick whatever technology works best for the job, not just the trendiest AI tools.
Amazon also wants experts from different fields working together on projects.
And importantly, every AI system needs to be transparent and easy to audit (even if that means sacrificing a bit of performance or savings) so people can always understand what's going on behind the scenes.