Amazon sued over quietly stopping updates for Fire TV sticks
Technology
Amazon's in hot water after a lawsuit claims it quietly stopped software updates for its first- and second-generation Fire TV Sticks, making them glitchy and slow.
Users say one named plaintiff was left with basically an unusable device and had to buy a newer model in 2024, with no refunds or software upgrades offered.
FTC warns on undisclosed support timelines
The suit says Amazon never told buyers how long their devices would be supported, raising trust issues.
The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, has also warned that not being upfront about support timelines could violate the rules.
How this case plays out might change how Amazon handles product updates in the future.