Amazon survey: 87% of Indian laptop buyers want processor performance

Tablet shoppers are all about display quality and size (74%), with price and processor speed taking a back seat.

Three in four laptop buyers are looking to spend ₹40,000 or more, while tablet buyers tend to stick to the ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 range: nearly a third see tablets as an affordable alternative to laptops.

And when it comes to AI on laptops? On-device assistants and faster AI chips are what people want most.