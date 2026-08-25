Amazon survey: 87% of Indian laptop buyers want processor performance
Amazon's latest Best in Tech Survey shows that 87% of Indian laptop buyers put processor performance at the top of their wish list.
The poll, which was based on more than 40,000 responses across consumer electronics categories, also found that AI is a growing priority: more than half believe new AI features will make them more productive.
Survey finds tablet shoppers prioritize displays
Tablet shoppers are all about display quality and size (74%), with price and processor speed taking a back seat.
Three in four laptop buyers are looking to spend ₹40,000 or more, while tablet buyers tend to stick to the ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 range: nearly a third see tablets as an affordable alternative to laptops.
And when it comes to AI on laptops? On-device assistants and faster AI chips are what people want most.