Amazon takes 20% off Pixel 11 cases for limited time

Following last month's launch, Amazon is taking 20% off the entire lineup across all colors on Amazon: from $49.99 down to $39.99 for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, including the Clear Case, and from $79.99 down to $63.99 for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

These discounts are only around for a limited time, so if you've got a new Pixel 11, now's your chance to grab a case without paying full price.