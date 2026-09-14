Amazon takes 20% off Pixel 11 cases for limited time
Following last month's launch, Amazon is taking 20% off the entire lineup across all colors on Amazon: from $49.99 down to $39.99 for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, including the Clear Case, and from $79.99 down to $63.99 for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
These discounts are only around for a limited time, so if you've got a new Pixel 11, now's your chance to grab a case without paying full price.
Pixel 11 case colors and discounts
Pixel 11 cases come in Frost, Obsidian, Pistachio, and Hibiscus, while Pro models get Obsidian, Canyon, Olive, and Fog options.
The Fold case with hinge cover is now $63.99 (was $79.99).
Plus, for Google's 28th birthday, buying a Pixel 11 Pro or Pro XL gets you half off both the Clear Case and a fast charger at the US Google Store.
There are also solid discounts on older models, like $75 off the Pixel 10a until September 27 and up to $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro on Amazon right now.