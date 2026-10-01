Amazon tells engineers to stop prioritizing token and code metrics
Technology
Amazon just told its engineers to stop focusing so much on AI-generated stats like token and code counts, calling them "deeply flawed."
The memo, circulated internally in September and posted to the company's website on Tuesday, warns against "tokenmaxxing," basically boosting AI usage for the sake of higher numbers, which can waste money and make things more complicated than they need to be.
Amazon shut internal leaderboard after tokenmaxxing
This move comes after Amazon caught tokenmaxxing earlier this year and shut down an internal leaderboard.
The company's message is clear: use AI when it actually helps, not just to rack up points.
CEO Andy Jassy still believes in AI's power but wants everyone focused on real results and long-term impact, not empty metrics.