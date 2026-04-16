Amazon to acquire Globalstar for $11.57B, pursue D2D satellite service

Apple to keep iPhone emergency SOS

Apple, which owns 20% of Globalstar, gets to keep offering satellite features like Emergency SOS on iPhones without worrying about running the network itself.

With demand for D2D satellite connections booming (investments could reach $6 to $8 billion by 2026), Amazon's Panos Panay says combining Globalstar's tech with Amazon's innovation will make coverage stronger and more reliable, just as more than 1,000 new satellites are set to launch this year alone.