Amazon to fix Fire TV bug that accidentally blocked sideloading
Technology
Good news for Fire TV users: Amazon is fixing a recent bug that accidentally blocked sideloading, so you'll be able to install third-party apps again soon.
The company says this wasn't on purpose, just a slip-up in their latest update meant to boost security and performance.
Fire TV Stick on Vega OS
The fix will roll out automatically over the next week, so you don't have to do anything.
Heads up though: the newest Fire TV Stick will run on Vega OS (not Android anymore), which could change how sideloading works going forward.