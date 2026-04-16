Amazon unveils AI store in India highlighting battery life, privacy
Technology
Amazon just rolled out its new AI Store in India, a dedicated space on its site where you can check out gadgets powered by artificial intelligence.
The idea is to make it easier to pick devices, like smartphones and laptops, by highlighting how AI features can boost things like battery life and keep your data more private.
Browse products by AI capabilities
The AI Store lets you browse products (think Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7) based on what their AI can actually do for you.
Plus, Amazon is using more of its own AI tools behind the scenes to make shopping smoother.
As Zeba Khan from Amazon India puts it, the goal is to help people find tech that genuinely makes daily life simpler through smart solutions.