Amazon unveils thinnest USB powered Fire TV Stick HD
Technology
Amazon just dropped its thinnest Fire TV Stick HD yet, 30% slimmer than before and now powered directly from your TV's USB port.
No more bulky wall adapters when USB power is available from your TV!
For $34.99, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a smarter Alexa Plus voice assistant that understands you better.
Fire TV to add adaptive display
It runs on an upgraded Fire TV OS and plans on adding an Adaptive Display feature so you can enlarge text and menus without messing up the artwork, great for accessibility.
Preorders are open in countries like the US UK Canada, Japan, Australia, and more; shipping starts by the end of April 2026.
If your TV doesn't have a USB port, you can still use it with a USB-C cable and wall adapter.