Amazon unveils thinnest USB powered Fire TV Stick HD

Fire TV to add adaptive display

It runs on an upgraded Fire TV OS and plans on adding an Adaptive Display feature so you can enlarge text and menus without messing up the artwork, great for accessibility.

Preorders are open in countries like the US UK Canada, Japan, Australia, and more; shipping starts by the end of April 2026.

If your TV doesn't have a USB port, you can still use it with a USB-C cable and wall adapter.