Amazon, Walmart cut AirPods Pro 3 to $179, 28% off
Technology
Amazon and Walmart just dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179 (down from $249), a huge 28% off and the best deal yet.
This price cut lands right before Amazon Prime Day (June 23-26), so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's a good time.
AirPods Pro 3 good for workouts
AirPods Pro 3 aren't just about sound: they are handy for workouts without needing an Apple Watch.
You also get top-notch noise cancelation, Transparency Mode for staying aware on the go, smart features like Live Translation, and a compact design that handles sweat and rain.