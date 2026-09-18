Amazon wants strict AI testing without slowing model development
Technology
Amazon is pushing for strong AI safety checks but doesn't think we need to slow down progress.
While some big tech leaders (like from OpenAI and Google DeepMind) want to tap the brakes over safety worries, Amazon believes new AI models should only launch after solid testing, and that innovation and responsibility can go hand in hand.
Amazon expands Bedrock access via AWS
Instead of slowing things down, Amazon is still building out its AI tools through AWS and its AGI unit, letting users access different models on its Bedrock platform.
The company's main message: keep moving forward, but make sure every model meets strict safety standards before it goes live.