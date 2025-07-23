Amazon warns users about phishing scams pretending to be them
Amazon is alerting its 220 million Prime members about a spike in fake emails and messages pretending to be from the company.
These scams try to trick you into sharing personal info by claiming there's a problem with your order or account.
Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's VP of Selling Partner Services, says they're working hard to keep shoppers safe from these threats.
Amazon's proactive measures against phishing scams
In 2024 alone, Amazon took down over 55,000 scam websites and 12,000 shady phone numbers.
They've also added a verified smile logo on emails for Gmail and Yahoo! users so you can spot the real deal.
If you get messages about surprise Prime renewals or urgent requests (especially involving gift cards), double-check everything through your official Amazon account—and report anything suspicious.