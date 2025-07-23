Amazon warns users about phishing scams pretending to be them Technology Jul 23, 2025

Amazon is alerting its 220 million Prime members about a spike in fake emails and messages pretending to be from the company.

These scams try to trick you into sharing personal info by claiming there's a problem with your order or account.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's VP of Selling Partner Services, says they're working hard to keep shoppers safe from these threats.