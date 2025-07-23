Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Expected design, features, and specifications Technology Jul 23, 2025

Samsung's next Galaxy S26 phones are rumored to drop Exynos chips for a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, blending reliable performance with Samsung's own tech.

Leaks also suggest we might see a new S26 Edge model, possibly replacing the 'Plus,' and an Ultra with slimmer bezels and standard 16GB RAM—making it feel more premium out of the box.