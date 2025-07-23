Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Expected design, features, and specifications
Samsung's next Galaxy S26 phones are rumored to drop Exynos chips for a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, blending reliable performance with Samsung's own tech.
Leaks also suggest we might see a new S26 Edge model, possibly replacing the 'Plus,' and an Ultra with slimmer bezels and standard 16GB RAM—making it feel more premium out of the box.
Samsung is expected to focus on performance and design
These updates show Samsung is serious about keeping its flagship lineup competitive—focusing on smoother performance and sleeker designs that could appeal to anyone eyeing an upgrade or just wanting their phone to stand out.