A star survives 2 encounters with a supermassive black hole

AT 2022dbl is breaking the rules

Tidal disruption events (TDEs) usually mean instant doom for stars—they get stretched out and destroyed by the black hole's gravity in a process nicknamed "spaghettification."

But AT 2022dbl is breaking the rules: it's dimmer and cooler than typical TDEs and still hanging on after two encounters.

Researchers even expect another flare by early 2026, which could teach us even more about what happens when stars tangle with black holes at the heart of galaxies.