Uber lets women choose female drivers for rides

Feature available in 40 countries

The feature started in cities like LA, San Francisco, and Detroit, and is now available in 40 countries.

Women drivers can also pick female passengers—even during busy hours.

Both riders and drivers need to verify their identities for extra safety; if there's a gender mismatch, Uber says to cancel right away.

Uber's VP of Operations shared that they've tested this thoroughly, and recent safety reports show serious incidents are down by 22% compared to the previous report covering 2021-22.