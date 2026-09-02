Amazon's Alexa for shopping gains AI feature verifying message legitimacy
Technology
Amazon just rolled out an AI-powered feature for Alexa for Shopping that checks if messages claiming to be from Amazon are legitimate.
It looks at sender information, content, timing, and metadata to help you avoid scams.
This update comes after some 360,000 customers every year reached out, worried about fake messages.
Amazon's Alexa feature learns from reports
The tool uses a huge database of real Amazon messages and gets better as people report suspicious messages.
It's part of Amazon's push to keep shopping safe, alongside its email verification service and online confirmation form.
You can now access this feature on both the website and in the app, making it easier to shop with peace of mind.