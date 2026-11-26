The Soundcore 2 is built for life outdoors with its waterproof design (IPX7-rated) so it can handle splashes and rain.

It delivers strong sound with dual drivers and boosted bass that stays clear even at higher volumes.

You get up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus wireless stereo pairing if you want bigger sound.

The classic black version is the best deal at $28, while baby blue and navy blue cost a bit more at $32.