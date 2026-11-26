Amazon's early Black Friday cuts Anker Soundcore 2 to $28
Amazon's early Black Friday deal knocks the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker down to $28 from its usual $45, a solid 37% off.
If you're thinking about holiday gifts or just want a new portable speaker, this is a pretty great time to grab one before the Black Friday rush.
Anker Soundcore 2 IPX7 outdoor speaker
The Soundcore 2 is built for life outdoors with its waterproof design (IPX7-rated) so it can handle splashes and rain.
It delivers strong sound with dual drivers and boosted bass that stays clear even at higher volumes.
You get up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus wireless stereo pairing if you want bigger sound.
The classic black version is the best deal at $28, while baby blue and navy blue cost a bit more at $32.