Amazon's GW Ranch permitted for 33 million tons CO2 in Texas

Amazon is building a huge natural-gas power plant in Pecos County, Texas, to keep its new AI data center running.

Called GW Ranch, the facility will use 35 turbines primarily for Amazon and is designed to produce a massive 7.65 gigawatts of electricity.

But the project's getting heat for its environmental impact, especially since it has a permit allowing it to emit up to 33 million tons of carbon dioxide, higher than the permitted emissions of the largest coal-fired power plant in the US.