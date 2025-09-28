Amazon's hardware event is on September 30, 2025
Amazon's big hardware event lands on September 30, 2025.
It will be one of the first major events led by Panos Panay since he joined from Microsoft's Surface team.
What to expect at the event
Look out for new Echo speakers—the first standard Echo refresh since 2020.
Amazon is also expected to reveal a color Kindle Scribe with stylus support and a smaller Kindle with sharper color quality.
On the streaming side, there is speculation about new Fire TV hardware and Amazon's own Vega OS, which could be revealed as a potential replacement for Android on Fire TVs.
Amazon's deep dive into smart home tech
This event marks Amazon doubling down on smart home tech and reading gadgets, plus deeper AI integration with Alexa Plus updates.
If you're into connected devices or just want to see where home tech is headed in 2026 and beyond, this one's worth keeping an eye on.