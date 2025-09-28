How to listen to web pages in Chrome on Android

Open a webpage in Chrome on your Android, tap the three-dot menu, and choose "Listen to this page." You'll see a new toggle that lets you switch from regular reading mode to these AI-generated audio overviews—perfect when you'd rather listen than scroll.

Tech behind the feature

Audio Overviews use tech from Google's NotebookLM and Gemini projects, which focus on conversational summarization.

By bringing this feature right into Chrome, Google is making it even simpler for everyone to get quick, digestible info without staring at screens all day.