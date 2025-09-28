Famed roboticist thinks spending billions on humanoids is a waste

Rodney Brooks, a leading roboticist and co-founder of iRobot, has warned investors pouring billions into humanoid robot start-ups. In a recent essay, Brooks said that the current approach to teaching robots dexterity by showing them videos of humans performing tasks is "pure fantasy thinking." He specifically called out companies like Tesla and Figure for their methods.

Challenges Brooks says no robot has matched human hand's complexity Brooks highlighted the unmatched sophistication of human hands, which are equipped with some 17,000 specialized touch receptors. He said no robot has been able to match this complexity. Further, he raised concerns over the safety of full-sized walking humanoid robots that consume a lot of energy to stay upright but can be dangerous when they fall.

Future predictions Successful 'humanoid' robots will have wheels, sensors Brooks predicts that in 15 years, successful "humanoid" robots will have wheels, multiple arms, and also specialized sensors instead of looking like humans. He is also convinced that the billions being spent today are funding expensive training experiments that will never scale to mass production. This isn't the first time Brooks has challenged the expectations set by overzealous entrepreneurs and investors.