Meet Arattai, Zoho's alternative to WhatsApp endorsed by Modi government
What's the story
Chennai-based Zoho Corporation has launched a homegrown messaging platform called Arattai. The app, which means "casual chat" in Tamil, is being promoted as an Indian alternative to WhatsApp. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have publicly backed the app as part of the government's Swadeshi initiative to promote local technology adoption.
App capabilities
Features and encryption
Arattai offers a range of features including text messaging, picture and video sharing, voice and video calls, stories, documents, and channel-based broadcasts for businesses. The app also provides end-to-end encryption for the voice and video calls to ensure privacy. However, its message encryption isn't as strong as WhatsApp's yet. This could be a potential hurdle for privacy-conscious users who prioritize secure communication.
Official support
Government support for Arattai
Pradhan has described Arattai as "free, easy-to-use, secure, and safe," urging citizens to adopt Indian-made apps in line with PM Narendra Modi's Swadeshi drive. Vaishnaw also highlighted the Zoho ecosystem during a Union Cabinet briefing, by revealing that the government presentation was created using Zoho Show instead of Microsoft PowerPoint. This further emphasizes the government's support for homegrown technology platforms like Arattai.
Device compatibility
Optimized for low-end devices and low-bandwidth scenarios
Zoho's Arattai is designed to work seamlessly on low-end smartphones and in low-bandwidth environments. This makes it a great option for those who have basic smartphones or slower internet connections. The app promises a smooth messaging experience with fast loading times and easy communication tools, making it a practical solution for daily use.
Market competition
Challenges ahead for Arattai
Despite its promise, Arattai faces an uphill battle against WhatsApp's dominance in India. With over 500 million users, WhatsApp has established network effects, security features, and integration. For Arattai to compete with WhatsApp, Zoho will have to improve message encryption, grow its user base and keep innovating. For now, Arattai is a promising alternative that reflects India's ambition to reduce reliance on global tech platforms while promoting domestic ones.