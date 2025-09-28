Meet Arattai, Zoho's alternative to WhatsApp endorsed by Modi government

Chennai-based Zoho Corporation has launched a homegrown messaging platform called Arattai. The app, which means "casual chat" in Tamil, is being promoted as an Indian alternative to WhatsApp . Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have publicly backed the app as part of the government's Swadeshi initiative to promote local technology adoption.

App capabilities Features and encryption Arattai offers a range of features including text messaging, picture and video sharing, voice and video calls, stories, documents, and channel-based broadcasts for businesses. The app also provides end-to-end encryption for the voice and video calls to ensure privacy. However, its message encryption isn't as strong as WhatsApp's yet. This could be a potential hurdle for privacy-conscious users who prioritize secure communication.

Official support Government support for Arattai Pradhan has described Arattai as "free, easy-to-use, secure, and safe," urging citizens to adopt Indian-made apps in line with PM Narendra Modi's Swadeshi drive. Vaishnaw also highlighted the Zoho ecosystem during a Union Cabinet briefing, by revealing that the government presentation was created using Zoho Show instead of Microsoft PowerPoint. This further emphasizes the government's support for homegrown technology platforms like Arattai.

Device compatibility Optimized for low-end devices and low-bandwidth scenarios Zoho's Arattai is designed to work seamlessly on low-end smartphones and in low-bandwidth environments. This makes it a great option for those who have basic smartphones or slower internet connections. The app promises a smooth messaging experience with fast loading times and easy communication tools, making it a practical solution for daily use.