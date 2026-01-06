Amazon's new Artline TVs and Fire TV OS drop at CES 2026

Amazon just unveiled its Artline lifestyle TVs and a redesigned Fire TV OS at CES 2026. The new Artline series comes in 55-inch and 65-inch 4K options, with matte frames in 10 colors to match your vibe. The updated Fire TV OS is all about speed and smoother navigation, making it easier to find what you want.

What's cool about Artline TVs? Artline TVs use Omnisense motion detection—when you enter the room, they switch to an art display.

You can pick from over 2,000 curated pieces or show off your own Amazon Photos. There's even a feature that matches the artwork to your room's style using snapshots.

Plus, you get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Wi-Fi 6 support, and that gallery look.

Fire TV OS: Faster and smarter The revamped Fire TV OS is now 30% quicker and adds tabs for Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and News.

You can pin up to 20 favorite apps for instant access or queue up videos from your phone straight to the TV—handy for group hangs or movie nights.