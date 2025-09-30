Amazon's new devices all come with Alexa+ and AI smarts
Amazon just rolled out its latest Kindle, Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices—all boosted by the smarter Alexa+ assistant.
This is the first big launch under Panos Panay's leadership in 2025 and shows Amazon is serious about making AI a bigger part of your daily tech.
The new Alexa+ can now remind you if you've left a door unlocked
Ring cameras now use AI to recognize faces and send you custom alerts when someone's at your door.
The updated Echo speakers can remind you if you've left a door unlocked—handy for forgetful days.
Fire TVs let you search for specific movie scenes or get live sports commentary using voice commands.
And the new Kindles are expected to offer improved displays with potential color e-ink technology.
A unified approach to smart devices
Launching all these devices together is a shift from Amazon's usual style of separate releases.
Panay says this move makes everything work "in the background when you don't," aiming to keep Amazon ahead as smart homes get even smarter in 2025.