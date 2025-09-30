'Neon' app pulled after users' phone numbers, call recordings exposed
Neon, the app that paid people to record their calls for AI training, has been pulled offline after a security slip let users see each other's private info—think phone numbers, call recordings, and transcripts.
The app had just shot up to second place on Apple's social charts before the issue came out.
Founder said app will be down for a week or 2
TechCrunch discovered Neon's servers weren't locked down properly, so anyone logged in could peek at other users' sensitive data.
Founder Alex Kiam quickly took the app offline and said it'll stay down for a week or two while they fix things and run a full security check.
App offered up to $0.30 per minute for calls
Launched in July 2025, Neon offered up to $0.30 per minute for calls made through its platform, then sold "anonymized" call data to AI companies.
But with personal info exposed until the shutdown, users are left questioning if earning quick cash is really worth risking their privacy.