Amazon's Ring cameras will now help you find lost pets
Amazon just rolled out some cool AI upgrades for its Ring security cameras to make home safety a bit less stressful.
The new "Familiar Faces" feature means your camera will recognize friends and family you register, so you'll only get alerts when someone unknown shows up.
There's also "Search Party," which helps track down lost pets by connecting Ring cameras across your neighborhood to spot them faster.
Blink Arc camera also announced
These updates are coming to the latest Retinal 2K and 4K Ring models—think sharper video with "Retinal Vision."
You can pre-order devices like the Indoor Cam Plus (2K) and Wired Doorbell Pro (4K) now, with features rolling out in December 2025.
The Search Party feature launches in November (starting with dogs), and Amazon also announced a fresh Blink Arc camera to its lineup.