Amazon's Ring cameras will now help you find lost pets Technology Sep 30, 2025

Amazon just rolled out some cool AI upgrades for its Ring security cameras to make home safety a bit less stressful.

The new "Familiar Faces" feature means your camera will recognize friends and family you register, so you'll only get alerts when someone unknown shows up.

There's also "Search Party," which helps track down lost pets by connecting Ring cameras across your neighborhood to spot them faster.