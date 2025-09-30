Venmo and PayPal are finally joining forces

Starting November 2025, you'll be able to send money directly between PayPal and Venmo for the first time. This update is part of PayPal World, a new platform launched this July to connect major payment systems worldwide.

PayPal World PayPal World links up big payment networks like Mercado Pago and NPCI International, making it easier to pay across borders.

For users and merchants, this means smoother payments—whether you're splitting a bill with friends or running an online shop.

One less app to juggle Together, PayPal and Venmo serve about 2 billion people globally.

By connecting these platforms, sending money gets simpler for everyone—no more juggling multiple apps just to pay someone back.