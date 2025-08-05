Amazon's Project Kuiper to bring satellite internet to rural Australia

Competing with Starlink

Project Kuiper is set to compete with SpaceX's Starlink, though Amazon's only launched 78 satellites so far compared to Starlink's thousands.

They're planning a full network of over 3,200 satellites, with another launch coming up on August 7.

Service could start as soon as late 2025, but details like pricing are still under wraps.

By partnering with NBN Co, Amazon hopes to get reliable internet out faster and more efficiently across rural Australia.