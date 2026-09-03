Amazon's Zoox launches driverless robotaxi service at Las Vegas airport
Technology
Zoox, Amazon's self-driving car company, just kicked off its robotaxi rides at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
Now, anyone can book a ride to or from either terminal in their fully autonomous shuttles (no steering wheels or pedals needed).
This move follows a recent federal exemption that lets Zoox put up to 2,500 of these custom vehicles on the road.
Clark County could see 8,000 robotaxis
Thanks to the exemption, Zoox started charging for rides in August, a big milestone for them.
While they're currently the only robotaxi at the airport, Tesla, Waymo, and Uber have also received permits to operate commercial robotaxi services in Clark County soon.
Together, those rivals could bring as many as 8,000 robotaxis to Clark County over the next year.