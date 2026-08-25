Amazon's Zoox launches steeringless robotaxi in San Francisco, Las Vegas
Amazon's Zoox has officially rolled out its futuristic robotaxi service in San Francisco and Las Vegas.
These fully electric cars don't have steering wheels or pedals, and can drive in either direction, making them the first of their kind to go commercial in the US
Passengers sit facing each other, giving off major living room on wheels vibes, and rides are now available for booking (and paying) in Las Vegas.
Zoox logged nearly 1 million passengers
Bought by Amazon back in 2020, Zoox built these quirky toaster-shaped cars from scratch to focus on comfort and flexibility.
With over 3 million driverless miles already logged and nearly 1 million passengers served, they're now eyeing Austin and Miami for expansion.
The company can make up to 10,000 vehicles a year, with fares expected to match typical ride-share comfort prices.