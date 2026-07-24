AMD CEO Lisa Su backs open-weight AI amid U.S.-China tensions
AMD chair and chief executive Lisa Su is making waves by backing open-source and open-weight AI models, saying they give businesses more transparency and control.
She spoke up at the Advancing AI 2026 conference in San Francisco, just as debates heat up over how these models should be regulated, especially with ongoing U.S.-China tech tensions.
AMD launches Helios racks and MI400
Su's comments come as the US considers sanctions on Chinese AI companies, after China's Moonshot AI launched a model that beat out big names like OpenAI.
She emphasized that while openness fuels innovation, it needs careful handling to keep things secure.
Meanwhile, AMD just dropped a bunch of new AI hardware (including Helios rack systems and Instinct MI400 GPUs) to take on NVIDIA in the race for smarter tech.