AMD drops Ryzen AI 400 series at CES 2026

AMD just revealed its new Ryzen AI 400 series processors at CES 2026, and they're seriously powerful. The top chip packs up to 12 Zen 5 cores, a boost clock up to 5.25GHz, and an XDNA2 NPU delivering up to 60 TOPS for AI tasks. The Max+392 model comes with Radeon 8060S graphics and a huge cache—ideal for creators and gamers looking for speed.

What's new under the hood? These chips are all about faster everything: expect up to 1.7x better content creation and smoother multitasking (up to 1.3x) compared to last year's models.

The Halo version even supports up to 128GB unified memory and brings RDNA 3.5 graphics with a wild 60 TFLOPS— so gaming and creative work should feel supercharged.

Coming soon in laptops you know Big brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Gigabyte are all set to launch new laptops powered by these processors this year—so you'll have plenty of choices if you want one in your next device.