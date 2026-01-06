NVIDIA unveils Vera Rubin AI chip platform at CES 2026

What makes Vera Rubin stand out?

Vera Rubin's design packs six chips together to work as one powerful AI supercomputer—pretty cool, right?

Dion Harris from NVIDIA explained that this setup not only boosts performance for advanced AI models but also helps cut costs.

The platform should roll out through partners by late 2026 and is key to helping NVIDIA hold onto its huge market share, even as tech giants like Google and Amazon build their own chips.

The launch of Vera Rubin at CES underscores NVIDIA's efforts to maintain its leadership in the global AI race.