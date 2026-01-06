NVIDIA unveils Vera Rubin AI chip platform at CES 2026
NVIDIA just dropped its latest AI chip platform, Vera Rubin, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
This new tech is a big leap from their previous Blackwell chips, promising five times better energy efficiency to keep up with the massive power needs of modern AI.
With this move, NVIDIA is doubling down on its lead in the AI chip game—even as AMD and Intel try to catch up.
What makes Vera Rubin stand out?
Vera Rubin's design packs six chips together to work as one powerful AI supercomputer—pretty cool, right?
Dion Harris from NVIDIA explained that this setup not only boosts performance for advanced AI models but also helps cut costs.
The platform should roll out through partners by late 2026 and is key to helping NVIDIA hold onto its huge market share, even as tech giants like Google and Amazon build their own chips.
The launch of Vera Rubin at CES underscores NVIDIA's efforts to maintain its leadership in the global AI race.