CES 2025: Intel drops new Panther Lake AI chip for laptops

What's cool about Panther Lake (and what's next)

Part of the Core Ultra Series 3, Panther Lake brings a big leap—about 60% faster than the prior-generation Lunar Lake—thanks to a dedicated graphics chiplet.

Intel hopes this helps them catch up with AMD, even though they're still ironing out some production kinks.

Plus, if you're into handheld gaming, keep an eye out: Intel is working on a new handheld gaming PC powered by Panther Lake tech later this year.