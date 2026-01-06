Next Article
CES 2025: Intel drops new Panther Lake AI chip for laptops
Intel just revealed its Panther Lake AI chip at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, marking its first use of the advanced 18A manufacturing process.
The chip is built to seriously boost laptop performance with smarter power delivery and a fresh transistor design.
What's cool about Panther Lake (and what's next)
Part of the Core Ultra Series 3, Panther Lake brings a big leap—about 60% faster than the prior-generation Lunar Lake—thanks to a dedicated graphics chiplet.
Intel hopes this helps them catch up with AMD, even though they're still ironing out some production kinks.
Plus, if you're into handheld gaming, keep an eye out: Intel is working on a new handheld gaming PC powered by Panther Lake tech later this year.