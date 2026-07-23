AMD launches Helios server rack to challenge NVIDIA's AI lead
Technology
AMD is stepping up its game in the AI world by launching Helios, its first-ever server rack system, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in San Francisco.
This is AMD's bold move to challenge NVIDIA's lead in AI hardware and meet the growing need for smarter, faster chips.
Anthropic $5B deal secures 1st gigawatt
Helios packs MI455X GPUs, EPYC Venice processors, Pensando networking, and ROCm software, enough power for up to 2 gigawatts of AI computing.
Thanks to a $5 billion deal with AI startup Anthropic, the first gigawatt of AI computing capacity from these racks is expected to come online in the first half of 2027.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA isn't sitting still: it's prepping a new rack system.