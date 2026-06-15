AMD launches Ryzen AI Halo developer platform for 200B-parameter models

Ryzen AI Halo $3,999 1-time buy

Ryzen AI Halo packs the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip, combining CPU and GPU with a massive 128GB shared memory, way more than top GPUs like the RTX 4090.

It works smoothly with popular tools like PyTorch and llama.cpp, all tuned for AMD's ROCm software.

Starting at $3,999 as a one-time buy, it could reduce cloud costs over time while giving you greater control over your data and fewer privacy concerns.