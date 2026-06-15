AMD launches Ryzen AI Halo developer platform for 200B-parameter models
Technology
AMD just dropped the Ryzen AI Halo Developer Platform, a small but powerful box that can handle huge AI models (think up to 200 billion parameters) right on your desk.
No more waiting for cloud servers or renting expensive GPUs; developers can now run advanced AI tasks locally and keep things under their own control.
Ryzen AI Halo $3,999 1-time buy
Ryzen AI Halo packs the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip, combining CPU and GPU with a massive 128GB shared memory, way more than top GPUs like the RTX 4090.
It works smoothly with popular tools like PyTorch and llama.cpp, all tuned for AMD's ROCm software.
Starting at $3,999 as a one-time buy, it could reduce cloud costs over time while giving you greater control over your data and fewer privacy concerns.