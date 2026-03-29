AMD to launch Helios GPU platform in India late 2026
Technology
AMD is set to launch its Helios GPU-powered computing platform in India by late 2026, aiming to boost the country's AI and data center capabilities.
Each Helios rack packs 72 MI455X accelerators (think massive computing power, perfect for handling next-generation AI projects).
AMD, TCS to build AI infrastructure
Teaming up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AMD plans to help build a huge, scalable AI infrastructure that supports India's national goals.
Separately, several firms have announced plans to build new data centers in India with a cumulative investment close to $200 billion.
Plus, AMD's open approach hopes to tap into India's engineering talent and spark even more innovation in the local tech scene.