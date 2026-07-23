AMD unveils Helios racks, Venice CPU for data center AI
Technology
AMD just dropped its latest AI hardware in San Francisco, aiming to give NVIDIA some real competition in the data center chip game.
The big reveals are the Helios server racks and Venice CPU, both designed to power demanding AI tasks like ChatGPT.
AMD lands Anthropic and OpenAI deals
AMD isn't stopping at hardware: it has teamed up with Anthropic for a massive chip deal (plus an investment of as much as $5 billion) and signed a multiyear partnership with OpenAI, which could mean tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue and even lets OpenAI buy up to 10% of AMD shares.
At the launch event, cloud providers Vultr and TensorWave showed off their services running on AMD tech, signaling that AMD is serious about making waves in the AI world.