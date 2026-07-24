AMD's Helios AI servers in full production, shipping Q3 2026
Technology
AMD's Helios AI servers are in full production, and they'll start shipping at the end of the third quarter of 2026.
Powered by MI455X accelerators and Venice processors (all made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.), these servers are AMD's big move to take on NVIDIA in the race for smarter, faster AI data centers.
OpenAI to deploy Helios using MI500
OpenAI says it'll roll out Helios servers at scale later this year, with plans to keep expanding into 2027, and they're already planning to use AMD's next-generation MI500 chips.
Meanwhile, AMD is teaming up with companies like Cerebras Systems and Anthropic to strengthen its position, betting that AI-focused chips could make up $1.4 trillion of the global computing market by 2030.